Vivo enters premium smartphone segment with camera-centric X-series

Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday announced its entry into the premium smartphone segment with the new X-series in India which will be manufactured at the companys Greater Noida facility.

Under the X-series, the smartphone maker will launch X50 and X50 Pro which will feature professional-grade camera technology.

"With a growing appetite for premium smartphones, consumers are looking for a premium device that elevates their smartphone experience. We believe that has built a strong brand-value in India. It's the right time to expand our product offering," Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, India, said, in a statement.

The upcoming camera-centric X-series, to be unveiled soon, will address the evolving needs of photography enthusiasts.

"We are hopeful that our entry into the premium smartphone segment will change the benchmark in mobile photography," Marya added.

The smartphone brand has also adopted a new 'Smart Retail' model to enable business continuity for its pan-India retail network.

"The purpose of this new model was that while stores are opening and retailers are going back to business, there are some customers who do not want to go to the store.

"This model is for them. Customers can send in their Vivo product-related queries to retailers and then we will call them, understand the requirement, suggest a phone and finally, the sale will be executed," Marya explained.