Vivo X80 5G smartphone series launched: Watch unboxing, know price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday launched in India its premium flagship smartphones, the X80 Pro and X80 . The are near identical in terms of design and features, but are powered by different system-on-chips and sport different camera sensors. These are Vivo’s maiden powered by its proprietary V1+ imaging chip for enhanced gaming and imaging experience. Here are the details of the Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 5G:

Vivo X80 Pro 5G: Specifications and price in India

This top-end smartphone in the Vivo X80 5G smartphone series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with Vivo V1+ imaging chip. The phone boots Android 12 operating system-based FunTouch interface. It sports a 6.78-inch WQHD+ resolution 3D curved AMOLED screen made of E5 material. The screen boasts LTPO tech for adaptive refresh rate, which ranges between 1Hz-120Hz. The smartphone has four camera sensors on the back and one on the front. The rear camera set-up features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor for portrait, and an 8MP periscope telephoto sensor with optical image stabilisation. On the front, the smartphone has a 32MP camera sensor. The phone is powered by a 4,700 mAh battery, supported by 80W fast wired charger and 50W fast wireless charger. The phone ships with 80W fast wired charger in the box. Other features include dual stereo speakers, X-axis linear vibration motor for haptics, IP68 for ingress protection against water and dust, and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo X80 Pro 5G will be available in 12GB RAM and 256GB configuration priced at Rs 79,999.

Vivo X80 Pro 5G: Unboxing

Vivo X80 5G: Specifications and price in India

This vanilla edition smartphone in the Vivo X80 5G smartphone series is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with Vivo V1+ imaging chip. The phone boots Android 12 operating system-based FunTouch interface. It sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ resolution 3D curved AMOLED screen (E5 material) of 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor for portrait. On the front, the smartphone has a 32MP camera sensor. The phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 80W fast wired charger that comes as part of the package. Other features include dual stereo speakers and X-axis linear vibration motor for haptics.

The Vivo X80 5G will be available in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB configurations priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively.

Both the will be available on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and retail stores from May 25.