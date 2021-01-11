Vivo Y51A with 48MP rear camera, 5000 mAh battery launched at Rs 17,990

-

Vivo on Monday launched the Vivo Y51A in India at Rs 17,990. The smartphone boasts 48-megapixel based triple camera set-up on the back, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge and reverse wired charging support, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The Vivo Y51A sports a 6.58-inch screen of fullHD+ (2408×1080) resolution. It comes with side fingerprint sensor for screen unlock.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series processor, the Y51A is the first Vivo smartphone to boot Android 11 operating system based Funtouch OS 11 user interface.
Imaging is covered by a triple camera array on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) technology for ultra-stable video. The other two cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and 2MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone has 16MP camera for selfies. It also has super night camera capabilities for both front and rear for low light photography.
Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging, dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, side fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C port, etc.
Priced at Rs 17,990 for the (8GB + 128GB), the Y51A is available for purchase in two colour options— Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony -- on vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and retail stores.
