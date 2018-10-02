Voice over WiFi will offload pressure on telcos, spur new billing models

What if you could continue accessing your voice and data services seamlessly in over-crowded public spaces while still remaining within the security and billing plan of your carrier service? The department of telecommunications (DoT) in June this year amended the licence conditions to allow telcos to provide a single mobile number for both cellular mobile and internet telephony services. This will open the doors for carriers to offer voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) service.

With the power of millions of subscribers comes the need to provide seamless services. As telecom operators find ...