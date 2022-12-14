JUST IN
Smartest among them all, ChatGPT to help other bots in innovation
Qualcomm unveils new Wi-Fi 7-capable chipsets with over 20 Gbps capacity
Apple launches 'Freeform' whiteboard app for creative brainstorming
Short-video platform TikTok tests YouTube-like horizontal full-screen mode
YouTube announces to show users estimate process time for uploads
Apple fixes zero-day security bug that was 'exploited' on most iPhones
Meta introduces new features 'Notes', 'Candid Stories' on Instagram
OnePlus announces community sale with offers on smartphones, TVs, and more
Tesla rolls out new holiday update with Steam games and Apple Music
Apple rolls out iOS 16.2 with 5G network support for iPhones: Details here
You are here: Home » Technology Â» Launches
Smartest among them all, ChatGPT to help other bots in innovation
Tech firm Astrome takes high-speed Internet to India's hinterlands
Business Standard

WD announces creators-centric SanDisk Professional range of storage devices

SanDisk Professional range includes PRO-G40 SSD, G-RAID Shuttle SSD, G-DRIVE Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive, PRO-DOCK 4, PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT, SSD Mag, and PRO-READER SD and microSD

Topics
Sandisk | Western Digital group | SanDisk Corporation

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

(L-R) Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director-Marketing and Khalid Wani, Senior Director- Sales, Western Digital
(L-R) Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director-Marketing and Khalid Wani, Senior Director- Sales, Western Digital

Western Digital on Wednesday announced its creators-focused SanDisk Professional range of storage devices in India. According to Western Digital, the SanDisk Professional portfolio is centred on delivering high-performance, scalable, and reliable solutions that would help creators manage production assets effectively and reliably at every step – from capturing and transferring to editing and archiving. Devices in the SanDisk Professional range includes PRO-G40 SSD, G-RAID Shuttle SSD, G-DRIVE Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive, PRO-DOCK 4, PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT, SSD Mag, and PRO-READER SD and microSD. Below are the details:

SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD

It is a big-capacity SSD in rugged enclosure with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The SSD boasts speeds up to 2700MB/s read and 1900MB/s write over Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) interface. The interface is compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps). According to WD, the PRO-G40 SSD is up to 4000-pound (1800Kgs) crush resistance, and up to 3-meter drop resistance.

The PRO-G40 SSD is available at Rs 34,999 in India. It comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

SanDisk Professional G-RAID Shuttle SSD

It is a transportable 8-bay hardware RAID SSD solution with Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps) interfaces. It supports up to 32TB high-performance SSDs with transfer rates up to 2800MB/s (read) over Thunderbolt 3. The device supports daisy chain for connection with up to five additional devices. 

The G-RAID SHUTTLE SSD is available at a starting price of Rs 3,99,999 in India. It comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive  

It has a USB-C (10Gbps) interface for reliable, high-capacity storage in a premium enclosure. It supports data transfers speeds of up to 280MB/s read and 280MB/s write over the USB-C interface. In terms of storage, it has up to 22TB capacity.

The G-DRIVE Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive is available in 4TB, 6TB, 12TB, 18TB, and 22TB capacities with price starting at Rs 19,999. It comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

SanDisk Professional PRO-DOCK 4

It is a 4-bay reader docking station with support for simultaneously offloading from up to 4 different SanDisk Professional PRO-READER devices (sold separately). It boasts Thunderbolt (40Gbps) connectivity for data transfers, daisy-chaining, and power delivery.

The PRO-DOCK is available at Rs 34,999. It comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

The other products include SanDisk Professional PRO-BLADETM TRANSPORT and SSD Mag, a NVMe SSD mag and portable enclosure for the modular SSD ecosystem; and SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD, an ideal solution for high-speed offloads that minimise downtime.

The entire range of SanDisk Professional devices are available on Western Digital Store (Andheri West), authorised SanDisk Professional retailers, e-tailers, and distributors.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sandisk

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 15:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU