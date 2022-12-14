WD announces creators-centric SanDisk Professional range of storage devices

Western Digital on Wednesday announced its creators-focused Professional range of storage devices in India. According to Western Digital, the Professional portfolio is centred on delivering high-performance, scalable, and reliable solutions that would help creators manage production assets effectively and reliably at every step – from capturing and transferring to editing and archiving. Devices in the Professional range includes PRO-G40 SSD, G-RAID Shuttle SSD, G-DRIVE Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive, PRO-DOCK 4, PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT, SSD Mag, and PRO-READER SD and microSD. Below are the details:

SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD

It is a big-capacity SSD in rugged enclosure with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The SSD boasts speeds up to 2700MB/s read and 1900MB/s write over Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) interface. The interface is compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps). According to WD, the PRO-G40 SSD is up to 4000-pound (1800Kgs) crush resistance, and up to 3-meter drop resistance.

The PRO-G40 SSD is available at Rs 34,999 in India. It comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

SanDisk Professional G-RAID Shuttle SSD

It is a transportable 8-bay hardware RAID SSD solution with Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps) interfaces. It supports up to 32TB high-performance SSDs with transfer rates up to 2800MB/s (read) over Thunderbolt 3. The device supports daisy chain for connection with up to five additional devices.

The G-RAID SHUTTLE SSD is available at a starting price of Rs 3,99,999 in India. It comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive

It has a USB-C (10Gbps) interface for reliable, high-capacity storage in a premium enclosure. It supports data transfers speeds of up to 280MB/s read and 280MB/s write over the USB-C interface. In terms of storage, it has up to 22TB capacity.

The G-DRIVE Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive is available in 4TB, 6TB, 12TB, 18TB, and 22TB capacities with price starting at Rs 19,999. It comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

SanDisk Professional PRO-DOCK 4

It is a 4-bay reader docking station with support for simultaneously offloading from up to 4 different SanDisk Professional PRO-READER devices (sold separately). It boasts Thunderbolt (40Gbps) connectivity for data transfers, daisy-chaining, and power delivery.

The PRO-DOCK is available at Rs 34,999. It comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

The other products include SanDisk Professional PRO-BLADETM TRANSPORT and SSD Mag, a NVMe SSD mag and portable enclosure for the modular SSD ecosystem; and SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD, an ideal solution for high-speed offloads that minimise downtime.

The entire range of SanDisk Professional devices are available on Western Digital Store (Andheri West), authorised SanDisk Professional retailers, e-tailers, and distributors.