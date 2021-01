WhatsApp's new policy: Signal high on privacy, misses out on backup

Signal Messenger seems to have taken India by storm, what with several people choosing to shift to it from WhatsApp over concerns that the latter’s new privacy policy might compromise their data. Seen as a more secure option, not many may know that Signal has what might be called a WhatsApp connection.

Brian Acton, one of the co-founders of the Signal Foundation, the non-profit organisation behind the app, also co-founded WhatsApp. Acton, however, moved out of WhatsApp in 2017, three years after selling the company to Facebook for $19 billion over disagreements with Facebook CEO ...