Wonderchef Nutri-Pot: A modern, automated appliance for rookie chefs

A disclosure: I may be the one writing this, but it’s my mother who did most of the work here. I’m hardly a cook and the Wonderchef Nutri-Pot was too daunting a challenge for a novice like me to tackle solo — so my mother was kind enough to step in.

Having confessed to my incompetence in the kitchen, I must add that the Nutri-Pot is designed to help beginners like me: it comes with easy-to-follow instructions and requires almost no supervision. Wonderchef is selling this as “your personal kitchen robot”, but in truth, the Nutri-Pot (a capacity of six ...