World Economic Forum to use drones to enhance info on agriculture in India

The Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR). an initiative by the World Economic Forum (WEF), is all set to kick off its projects in India by the end of the year. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, C4IR India will be based in Mumbai.

C4IR, a global hub created by WEF to improve the adoption of new technologies in a sustainable, responsible and collaborative manner, has its other centres in San Francisco, Tokyo and Beijing. Its over 45 global corporate partners and members include Reliance Industries, Salesforce, Wipro, ABB and SAP. For India, C4IR has ...