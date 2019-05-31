World's most dangerous laptop auctioned as 'work of art' for $1.3 mn

Art installations can use objects ranging from the mundane to the grotesque or exotic. The “Persistence of Chaos” is deceptively boring at first or second glance. PoC is a standard off-the-shelf laptop, with 11-year-old specs, running an old operating system.

That hard drive, however, contains six of the most dangerous computer programs of all time. PoC was billed as the most dangerous PC in the world when it was sold at auction last week for $1.345 million. Another unit of that same laptop model would be available for less than $100 second-hand. What’s more, the ...