X2 Pro with 64MP camera, Realme 5s with 48MP camera launched; Price, specs

today launched X2 Pro and 5s in India today. Key highlights of the X2 Pro include the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz Fluid Display, quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter, and 50W Super VOOC fast charging technology.

The Realme 5s, on the other hand, is loaded with a massive 5,000mAh battery and sport a quad camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor.

The company has launched Realme X2 Pro at Rs 29, 999 for 8GB + 128GB configuration while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs, 33,999.

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 90Hz refresh rate, 135Hz touch sampling rate as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core chipset, paired with RAM and storage of 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128 GB, and 12GB + 256 GB respectively.

The Realme X2 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with 20x zoom, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone has a 16-megapixel camera at the front. The phone features 4,000mAh battery, in-display fingerprint scanner as well as 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support.

For connectivity, it has Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

Realme 5s

The Realme5s comes with 5000mAh battery with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset. It features a 6.5-inch mini-drop display with 5000mAh Battery

The Realme 5s is priced at Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM+ 64 GB storage configuration while the 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999.

The Realme 5s comes in three colour variants --Crystal Red, Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.