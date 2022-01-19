Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W fast-charge tech, AMOLED display of 120Hz launched

Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday launched in India a premium ‘T’ edition smartphone in its flagship number series. Named the 11T Pro, the smartphone boasts a 10-bit AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers powered by Harman Kardon audio, 108-megapixel based triple-camera set-up, and industry leading 120W fast-charge tech. The 11T Pro will be available on Mi online store, Amazon India, Mi Homes and select retail stores for Rs 39,999 (8GB+128GB), Rs 41,999 (8GB+256GB) and Rs 43,999 (12GB+256GB).

The Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 6.67-inch fullHD AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch response rate. The 10-bit display supports ‘motion estimation motion compensation’ interpolation technology for smooth content viewing experience. Moreover, the display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats. Other display features include 360-degree ambient light sensor, Sunlight mode 3.0, and Reading mode 3.0.

The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top.

Audio is taken care of by a dual symmetrical stereo-speaker set-up with Dolby Atmos support. The speakers are tuned by Harman Kardon. The smartphone supports Hi-Res audio -- wired and wireless audio products.

Imaging is powered by a triple camera array on the back, sporting a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of 120-degree field-of-view, and a 5MP tele-macro sensor. On the front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 16MP camera. Camera related features include video recording in HDR10+, 8K resolution video recording at 30fps and 4K recording at both 30/60 FPS.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a 5G smartphone with support for 13 Band. It has WI-FI 6 and dual 5G SIM coverage. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G also features Virtual RAM expansion – up to 3GB.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G boasts an industry-leading 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology, which enables the smartphone’s 5,000 mAh battery to complete a 100 per cent charge in 17 minutes – according to the company.