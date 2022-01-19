Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W fast-charge tech, AMOLED display of 120Hz launched

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi 11i series with up to 120W fast-charge support launched in India
Xiaomi launches RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-learning edition laptop in India
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
OnePlus 10 Pro's design and specifications revealed ahead of launch
OnePlus 9RT 5G with 50MP triple-camera, Buds Z2 with ANC launched in India
-
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday launched in India a premium ‘T’ edition smartphone in its flagship number series. Named the Xiaomi 11T Pro, the smartphone boasts a 10-bit AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers powered by Harman Kardon audio, 108-megapixel based triple-camera set-up, and industry leading 120W fast-charge tech. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G will be available on Mi online store, Amazon India, Mi Homes and select retail stores for Rs 39,999 (8GB+128GB), Rs 41,999 (8GB+256GB) and Rs 43,999 (12GB+256GB).
The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch fullHD AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch response rate. The 10-bit display supports ‘motion estimation motion compensation’ interpolation technology for smooth content viewing experience. Moreover, the display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats. Other display features include 360-degree ambient light sensor, Sunlight mode 3.0, and Reading mode 3.0.
The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top.
Audio is taken care of by a dual symmetrical stereo-speaker set-up with Dolby Atmos support. The speakers are tuned by Harman Kardon. The smartphone supports Hi-Res audio -- wired and wireless audio products.
Imaging is powered by a triple camera array on the back, sporting a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of 120-degree field-of-view, and a 5MP tele-macro sensor. On the front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G sports a 16MP camera. Camera related features include video recording in HDR10+, 8K resolution video recording at 30fps and 4K recording at both 30/60 FPS.
Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a 5G smartphone with support for 13 Band. It has WI-FI 6 and dual 5G SIM coverage. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G also features Virtual RAM expansion – up to 3GB.
The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G boasts an industry-leading 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology, which enables the smartphone’s 5,000 mAh battery to complete a 100 per cent charge in 17 minutes – according to the company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU