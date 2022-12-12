Xiaomi 13 series with Leica imaging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 unveiled

Chinese maker has unveiled its premium 13 series in its home country. Developed in collaboration with Leica for imaging-related advancements, the 13 series boasts new optical and computational capabilities with Leica true colour imaging, Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens, Leica optics, and two Leica-tuned photographic styles. Below are the details of the smartphones:

Xiaomi 13: Specifications

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Xiaomi 13 sports a 6.36-inch OLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness level. It boots Android 13 operating system-based MIUI 14. It has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 10MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP camera sensor. The comes in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB configuration. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 67W wired charging. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C port. The comes in white, black, flora green and mountain blue colours. In addition, Xiaomi 13 comes in five special edition colours in limited quantities - red, blue, yellow, green and gray.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 4,820 mAh battery. The phone supports 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It has a 6.73-inch two-side curved AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness level. It boots Android 13 operating system-based MIUI 14. It sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The smartphone comes in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB configuration. It comes in ceramic white, ceramic black, flora green (ceramic) and mountain blue colours. It has a fingerprint scanner under the display, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, and USB-C port.