Xiaomi announces Republic Day sale offers on smartphones, tablets and more

India has kicked off its 'Republic Day Sale' in which it is offering deals and discounts across its product range available in India. Starting today, on January 16, the deals and offers will be live on online store until January 20. In the sale, is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on ICICI bank cards and up to Rs 2,000 on IndusInd Bank credit cards. Besides, the company is also offering cashback of 10 percent (up to 1,000) on Paytm payments. Below are some of the deals currently available:



Note 12 Pro 5G



Inclusive of all the offers, the recently launched Note 12 Pro 5G is available at Rs 21,999 for the base model with 6GB and 128GB storage. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery, the phone sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ Pro AMOLED screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness level.

K50i 5G



Redmi K50i 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 20,999. It is also eligible for six months no-interest equated monthly installment scheme. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, the boasts a 6.6-inch fullHD LCD display with Dolby Vision, 5,080 mAh battery, and 5G connectivity. It comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configuration, and phantom blue and quick silver colours.

Redmi Pad



During the sale, the Redmi Pad is available at an effective price of Rs 13,499. Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the tablet sports a 10-bit 10.61-inch 2K resolution screen of 90Hz refresh rate stretched in 15:9 aspect ratio. It boots Android 12 operating system-based MIUI 13 interface. It packs a 8000mAh battery, which lasts a full day without needing to be recharged.

Xiaomi Pad 5



Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is available at a discounted price of Rs 23,999. It has an 11-inch 10-bit WQHD+ LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate with support for DCI-P3 colour gamut. It boots Android operating system with MIUI for Pad interface. Imaging is covered by a 13MP camera sensor on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite



The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is available at a discounted price of 2,499. Powered by a 262 mAh battery, this smartwatch sports a 1.55-inch TFT LCD screen of 320x360 resolution. It is 5ATM rated for water resistance. The smartwatch has sensors for measuring heart rate and blood oxygen saturation.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite



It is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499, including all the offers. The earbuds feature 6mm audio drivers and boast up to 18 hours of battery life with a charging case. It is IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance. Other features include environmental noise cancellation, a USB-C port for charging, and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity.

Besides, the Mi Wifi Smart Speaker with Google Assistant is available at Rs 1,499 and RedmiBook 15 Pro laptop at Rs 38,999.