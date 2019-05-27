Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch today: Livestream, specifications, & more

Aimed at niche gamers, performance-centric gaming smartphones are making inroads in India. After the launch of Asus ROG (review) and Nubia Red Magic (review), Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s sub-brand Black Shark is set to bring to India its flagship smartphone on Monday (May 27). Named Black Shark 2, the phone was unveiled in March in the company’s home country China. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will be unveiled at 1 PM and goes on sale at the e-commerce platform soon.

Being a gaming smartphone, the boasts flagship hardware, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip (SoC), up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, multilayer liquid cooling system and gaming-centric content and services.

The phone sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution, stretched in tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display supports 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Imaging is covered by a dual camera module on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP telephoto lens capable of up to 2x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera of f/2.2 aperture.

The phone features stereo speakers for immersive gaming experience. It is powered by 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging using Gen 2.0 USB type-C reversible connector. The phone comes in blue, silver and black colours.