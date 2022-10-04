Xiaomi debuts Redmi Pad with MediaTek Helio G99 in India: Details here

Chinese electronics maker on Tuesday launched in India its maiden Redmi-branded tablet, the Pad. The tablet will be available graphite gray, moonlight silver and mint green colours from October 5 on Mi online store, Mi Homes, Flipkart, and select retail outlets. It will be available in 3GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB configurations at an introductory price of Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. The 6GB + 128 GB (Mint Green) variant will be exclusively available on Mi online store starting October 5 at 10 am.

The maiden Redmi-branded tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 system-on-chip. It has a 10-bit 10.61-inch 2K resolution screen of 90Hz refresh rate stretched in 15:9 aspect ratio. The screen is TUV Rhineland and SGS certified for lower blue light emission.

For audio, the tablet has four-speaker system, two each on top and bottom side in vertical orientation, with Dolby Atmos. Besides, there is support for Hi-Res audio. Powered by 8,000 mAh battery, the tablet is rated for more than 21 hours of video playback, eight days of music, and 12 hours of gaming on a full charge – according to the company.

The Pad boots 12 operating system-based MIUI 13 interface with support for split screen, floating windows, and multi-window features. Besides, the tablet is Widevine L1 certified for high definition video streaming. The tablet will get three years of security updates and two versions of and MIUI updates across three years – according to .

One of the differentiating factor for the Pad is the 8-megapixel 108-degree wide-angle front camera with FocusFrame . According to Xiaomi, the front camera auto-switch to wider view to accommodate more than one person in frame. Limited to WhatsApp and Messenger, this feature will be enabled through over-the-air upgrade.

The Redmi Pad has dual-mic system and in-built document scanner. It supports third-party digital stylus for notes and scribbling. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, microSD card slot for storage expansion, USB-C for charging and data transfer with support for OTG, IP52 for protection against dust and splashes.