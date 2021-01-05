Xiaomi launches Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC powered Mi 10i 5G: Price, specs

Chinese technology company on Tuesday launched in India the Mi 10i smartphone. The Mi 10i will be available in Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black, and Atlantic Blue colour variants. The comes in 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB RAM and on-board storage variants priced at Rs 20,099, Rs 21,999, and Rs 23,999, respectively. While the 6GB+64GB variant will be available for sale on later dates, the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants will be available on the Mi online portal, Mi Homes, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios from 07 January 2021. As for the launch offers, the Mi 10i will be available with up to Rs 2,000 cashback offer on the ICICI bank credit/debit cards. Besides, the phone will be available for up to 12 months no-interest equated monthly instalment offer.

Mi 10i specifications

The Mi 10i sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display of fullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone supports adaptive sync refresh rate, which automatically switches the refresh rate between available bands (30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz) based on on-screen content requirements. The display is HDR and HDR10+ compliant and the phone is Widevine L1 certified to stream video content on over-the-top platforms in native resolution. According to Xiaomi, the Mi 10i’s screen has a 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84 per cent NTSC colour gamut, and a peak brightness of 450 nits.

Powering the Mi 10i is the Snapdragon 750G system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM (LPDDR4x) and 128GB on-board storage (UFS 2.2). It is a smartphone with X52 modem for sub-6 and mmWave connectivity.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera array on the rear, featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 16MP camera for selfies, face unlock and videos.

The Mi 10i boasts a Hi-Res audio certified dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out. Besides, there is a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

Powering the smartphone is a 4,820mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charger. The Mi 10i sports the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, back and on the lens for protect against scratches. It is an IP53 rated smartphone with rubberised ports for protection against minor water spills.