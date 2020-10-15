Xiaomi launches Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 powered Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T in India

-
Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro flagship smartphones as part of the Mi 10T series for the India market.
The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant, and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.
The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.
"With the launch of Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, we focus on redefining the possibilities of what smartphones could offer by bringing features such as Intelligent AdaptiveSync technology, coupled with higher refresh rate, 108MP camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865," said Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.
The Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and punch-hole design selfie camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that are expandable via a microSD card.
The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 custom skin on top.
The smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at the back, housing a 108MP primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro unit for close up shots. It has a 20MP snapper on the front for selfies.
The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
The Xiaomi Mi 10T shares most of the similar specifications as the Mi 10T Pro. It comes with the same 6.67-inch LCD display and 144Hz display and the Snapdragon 865 chipset.
The device houses a 64MP sensor as opposed to the 108MP sensor on the Pro model and comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging.ALSO READ: OnePlus 8 review: Meaningful innovations elevate experience, justify price
The smartphones will be available for pre-order from Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Stores and Mi studio and offline retailers from Thursday, the company said.
