Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 smartphone, price starts at Rs 8,999: Details here

Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday launched in India the Redmi 9 smartphone. Second in the Redmi 9 series, the smartphone will be available in Carbon Black, Sporty Orange, Sky Blue colours at online portal, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios from August 31. The phone will be available in 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants, both with 4GB RAM, priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999.

“With each Redmi device, we are moving closer to making sure technology is available for everyone. The Redmi 8 series has shipped nearly 25 million units globally, which is a testimony to the trust that our consumers have shown in us. With Redmi 9 we want to build upon the legacy of the number series,” said Sneha Tainwala, Redmi India Lead.

The Redmi 9 features Xiaomi’s Aura Iconic Design. It sports a 6.35-inch IPS HD+ display of a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is TÜV Rheinland certified for eye-care protection. The Redmi 9’s back sports a textured design and features a fingerprint sensor. Like its predecessors, the Redmi 9 supports dual 4G standby SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, too.

Optics include 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the back, and a 5MP sensor on the front. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 system-on-chip, mated with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The phone ships with a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. Like other Redmi devices, the Redmi 9 also has P2i water resistant coating to protect the phone against accidental splashes.