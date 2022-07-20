Xiaomi launches Redmi K50i smartphone in India: Know price, specs, and more

Resurrecting its K-series smartphone line, Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday launched in India the K50i. Priced at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage configurations, the K50i will be available online on Mi online portal and Amazon India, and offline at Mi Home and select retail stores.

The K50i is a performance-centric smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 system-on-chip, which is the same chip that powers the OPPO Reno 8 Pro, OnePlus 10R, and Realme GT Neo 3. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch fullHD LCD screen of 144Hz refresh rate. Like other midrange smartphones, the Redmi K50i supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

As for the cameras, the Redmi K50i sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP camera sensor for selfies, videos, and face unlock mechanism. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, and it ships with 67W fast wired charger.

As for the connectivity, there is would be covered by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, USB-C for charging, 3.5mm audio port, and infrared blaster. The smartphone has fingerprint sensor integrated in its power button. The phone is IP53 rated for water and dust resistance, and boasts Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display. It boots Android 12 operating system-based MIUI13 interface.

Watch: Redmi K50i unboxing