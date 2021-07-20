Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10T 5G in India: Price, specifications, and more

Chinese technology company on Tuesday launched in India its first smartphone under the Redmi branding. Named the Redmi Note 10T 5G, the smartphone will be available online on Mi online store and Amazon, and offline at the Mi Home and Mi Studio stores from July 26. The smartphone will also be available at retail stores soon. The Redmi Note 10T will be available in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

As for the specifications, the Redmi Note 10T sports a 6.5-inch screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone boasts a smart 360-degree light sensor, which helps the screen in automatically adjusting the brightness based on ambient light conditions. Part of the Redmi Note 10 series, the Redmi Note 10T 5G features the Xiaomi’s Evol design language with Gorilla Glass Protection on the screen.

This smartphone is splash resistant -- P2i coating. It is touted by the company to have corrosion proof ports and rubberised seals.

As for the imaging, the Redmi Note 10T 5G sports a triple-camera array on the back. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The optics are complemented with bouquet of in-camera modes such as night mode, slowmo, colour focus, pro colour, etc.

Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage (UFS 2.2). The Redmi Note 10T 5G packs a 5000 mAh battery, supported by a 22.5W in-box charger. The charging capacity is, however, capped at 18W.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G will be available in metallic blue, mint green, chromium white, and graphite black colours.