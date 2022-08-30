Xiaomi Smart TV X Series with 4K Dolby Vision screen launched: Price, specs

India on Tuesday unveiled the X Series. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch, the new range of boast a premium metal bezel-less design, 4K resolution LED screens, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, and PatchWall interface.

All three TVs in the series support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats. Besides, the TVs support wide colour gamut with 94 per cent DCI-P3. Besides, the X series features an in-house image-processing algorithm, Vivid Picture Engine (VPE). Rounding up the screen-related features is the proprietary MEMC engine for smooth and blur-free visuals.

Coming to the audio, the Xiaomi X series are powered by 30W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X . The TVs support Dolby Atmos HDMI passthrough for compatible accessories.

Powered by Google Android TV operating system, the Xiaomi X series boots the latest version of the company's PatchWall user interface. The Patchwall is now integrated with YouTube Music. The new TV X series is powered by a 64-bit Quad Core A55 chip, paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series range starts at Rs 28,999, and goes up to Rs 39,999, depending on the screen size. The new TV series will be available to buy on Mi online store, Mi Homes, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Xiaomi Smart TV X43: Rs 28,999

Xiaomi Smart TV X50: Rs 34,999

Xiaomi Smart TV X55: Rs 39,999