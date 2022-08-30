Xiaomi Smart TV X Series with 4K Dolby Vision screen launched: Price, specs

-
ALSO READ
Motorola to launch 3 phones in India today; Price, specifications here
Vivo X80, X80 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Livestream, specs, price, and more
Xiaomi Pad 5 review: Competitive in price-performance ratio, but imperfect
Xiaomi Next launch event at 12 pm: How to watch livestream, what to expect
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Pad 5, smart TV 5A-series launched in India: Details here
-
Xiaomi India on Tuesday unveiled the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch, the new range of Xiaomi smart TVs boast a premium metal bezel-less design, 4K resolution LED screens, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, and PatchWall interface.
All three TVs in the series support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats. Besides, the TVs support wide colour gamut with 94 per cent DCI-P3. Besides, the X series features an in-house image-processing algorithm, Vivid Picture Engine (VPE). Rounding up the screen-related features is the proprietary MEMC engine for smooth and blur-free visuals.
Coming to the audio, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series are powered by 30W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X Technology. The TVs support Dolby Atmos HDMI passthrough for compatible accessories.
Powered by Google Android TV operating system, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series boots the latest version of the company's PatchWall user interface. The Patchwall is now integrated with YouTube Music. The new TV X series is powered by a 64-bit Quad Core A55 chip, paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.
Price and availability
The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series range starts at Rs 28,999, and goes up to Rs 39,999, depending on the screen size. The new TV series will be available to buy on Mi online store, Mi Homes, Flipkart, and select retail stores.
Xiaomi Smart TV X43: Rs 28,999
Xiaomi Smart TV X50: Rs 34,999
Xiaomi Smart TV X55: Rs 39,999
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU