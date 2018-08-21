Xiaomi leads in after-sales service in India, Samsung follows: Study

on Tuesday emerged as the leader in an after-sales service survey conducted by global business transformation firm After-sales service is one of the three most important criteria before purchasing a smartphone, especially with newer brands occupying a large chunk of market share.

leads the segment followed by and Oppo.

led the chart at 27 per cent. and OPPO followed with a close 23 per cent and 18 per cent. The study was done across 36 cities in India from May 2018 to July 2018 with a respondent base of 9,600. The brands in consideration were Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, OnePlus, and Lava.

*3 green bars = Score above 90%, 2 green bars = Score in the range of 80-90%

In terms of issue resolution, is ahead with 97 per cent in comparison to Xiaomi’s 95 per cent. However, Xiaomi gained the lead by its performance of 92 per cent resolutions in the first visit as compared to 89 per cent of Samsung. The human interaction at the service centres and empathy core (issue understanding) resulted in Xiaomi getting the top spot in the report with 94 per cent consumers satisfied as compared to the industry average of 86 per cent.

Consumers do still look at the presence of the service centres. However, they also consider if their issue is resolved in the first time - ‘issue resolution’ and ‘first call resolution’ being the most important factors impacting satisfaction.

“The average consumer across the country understands today that paperwork is a part of the process and are not put off by it as long as they get a resolution to their challenges. However, the key to success here is to resolve those issues quickly, preferably in the first visit as mobile phones today are an intrinsic part of daily life” says Chetan Shetye, Head of Research at