Xiaomi Mi TV 5X review: Technology-rich Android smart television on budget

Smart televisions are more than just about the audio-visual experience. Usually it is the top-tier models that get the best of technology innovations. But in this space, you have non-legacy brands like and Realme that are changing the landscape. Take for example the 43-inch model in Xiaomi's recently launched Mi TV 5X series. Though an based smart television on budget, this one has a long list of features, including the most commonly used high dynamic range (HDR) format support, far-field microphones for hands-free operations, MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation), and a dedicated sensor for the adaptive backlit system. On paper, the Mi TV 5X seems to be a technology-rich smart television on budget.

But how does it perform in real life? Let’s find out:

Design

The Mi TV 5X takes design cues from Xiaomi’s premium Mi QLED TV (review), and makes them better. This smart television looks premium from all sides and angles, thanks to a metallic frame and legs, bezel-less front profile, and a carbon-fibre finish on the back. It is not a slim television but a decently sized one if compared with other smart televisions in the segment. That said, the 43-inch (review unit) model is an entry-level offering in the Mi TV 5X series but its design does not give away its budget roots.

Display and audio

The Mi TV 5X sports a 43-inch 4K LED screen. There are few 43-inch televisions in the budget segment with 4K UHD resolution screens, so the availability of one is welcome. It is, however, the wide HDR format support, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HDR that gives the Mi TV 5X an edge over the rest. As for quality, the display is modest with decent contrast and brightness. Speaking of brightness, the LED panel does not have local pixel dimming support but makes use of a sensor to adjust the panel brightness based on ambient light conditions. This sensor is placed on the bottom side of the frame, along with far field microphones and LED lights. Therefore, one needs to be careful in placing anything that could possibly block the sensor from functioning optimally. On a side note, auto-dimming affects the screen’s legibility sometimes, especially when the screen’s backlight is reduced, as the entire frame becomes dim-lit, affecting the whites and blacks equally.

MEMC is another uncommon feature in the budget smart televisions that the Mi TV 5X boasts. This frame interpolation technology allows users to watch the content at a frame rate natively supported by panel – 60Hz, that is. It comes handy while watching fast-paced content like sports, but you are better off using it for traditional content like movies, TV series, etc.

Lifting the modest visual experience is the great audio experience, supported by Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD powered speakers of the peak rated output of 30W. Though you might still want to add at least a soundbar for better audio experience, the built-in speakers are good in terms of sound output, clarity and definition. They are among the best you get in a budget smart television.

Features and performance

The Mi TV 5X boots 10 TV operating system with PatchWall 4 user interface layered on top. Interestingly, the PatchWall is not the TV’s default UI but the familiar stock Android UI that some may find easy to operate. As for the PatchWall, the UI has come a long way and it now seems polished, intuitive and easy to use. The PatchWall UI shows content from all available sources (supported over-the-top platforms) at one place. It is updated regularly to make it easy to find content of choice, including content in 4K, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. PatchWall 4 brings IMDb rating integration as part of an upgrade that shows consumers rating alongside content. Besides, you get the list of content most popular on IMDb; it helps you if you are not able to decide what to watch next.

While the Mi TV 5X is loaded with features, it seems a bit off when it comes to performance. There is a visible lag while navigating the user interface. The on-screen content struggles to play smoothly if you make changes to picture settings with content playing in the background. The apps randomly close down and the television restarts abruptly. Many of these issues hamper the user experience.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 31,999, the Mi TV 5X is a feature-rich Android smart television on budget. It would have been an all-rounder with a better screen and performance. In its current form, however, the Mi TV 5X is better at doing many things, but that is at the cost of user experience. Overall, the Mi TV 5X is a solid contender in the budget smart television segment, but not without caveats. Therefore, do not get sold on what this smart television offers on paper. Rather, experience the television in person at the Mi Home store or any other nearby retail showroom with a demo unit installed before finalising your purchase.