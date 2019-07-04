Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch at noon: Livestream, expected specs, price

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to launch in India the Redmi 7A at noon on Thursday. The Redmi XA-series is a budget smartphone series and the most affordable in smartphone line-up. Therefore, the Redmi 7A is also expected to be priced competitively to compete in sub Rs 8,000 segment.

The Redmi 7A is not a new phone. It was launched in China a couple of months back, therefore, most of its specifications and features detail are already out in public domain. The Chinese version of the Redmi 7A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ screen of 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 system-on-chip, mated with either 2GB/16GB, 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB RAM and storage configuration.

The dual SIM phone has a dedicated microSD slot for storage expansion to up to 256GB. Powering the phone would be a 4,000 mAh battery.

Imaging is covered by a 13-megapixel primary sensor of f/2.2 aperture on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front. The rear camera supports phase detection autofocus, dark light enhancement technology, standard HDR, auto HDR and continuous shooting mode. The front camera has AI portrait mode, background blur and AI smart beauty mode. Important to note, these specifications and features are of Chinese version and the Indian version might get a slightly different configuration. The Indian version is expected to come with a 12MP primary sensor on the back, instead of 13MP in the Chinese version.

The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will be unveiled at noon. Watch the livestream here: