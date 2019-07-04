Xiaomi Redmi 7A launched at an introductory price starting at Rs 5,799

Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday launched the Redmi 7A in India. Fourth in the A-series budget smartphones, the smartphone is a successor of the Redmi 6A. The Redmi 7A will be available on sale from July 11 at 12 noon on Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores. The phone will also be available for sale on offline retail stores soon.

The Redmi 7A comes in matte black, matte blue and matte gold colour variants. All three colour editions come in 2GB/16GB and 2GB/32GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs 5,799 and Rs 5,999, respectively. However, these are introductory prices valid only on devices sold in the month of July. Post introductory offer, the phone will be available at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,199 for 2GB/16GB and 2GB/32GB RAM and storage variants, respectively.

In terms of specifications and features, the Redmi 7A is an upgrade over its predecessor. The phone has a 5.45-inch HD+ screen of tall 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 system-on-chip, which is an octacore processor that operates at up to 2.0GHz frequency. Phone’s imaging is covered by a 12-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX486) that supports phase detection autofocus, standard HDR, auto HDR and continuous shooting mode. On the front, the phone has a 5MP selfie camera with AI portrait mode.

The dualSIM phone comes with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 256GB). Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery. Like other smartphones, the Redmi 7A has a protection coating and reinforced corners for a splash-proof design and protection against accidental falls, respectively.