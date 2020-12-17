Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power with 6000 mAh battery, 48MP camera launched: Know more

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 smartphone, price starts at Rs 8,999: Details here
Redmi 9 Prime review: Xiaomi's budget smartphone justifies prime moniker
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Base model ticks the right boxes, premium too pricey
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 go on sale from 12 noon at Amazon, Mi portal
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC launched: Price, specs
-
Xiaomi on Thursday launched in India the Redmi 9 Power, a latest addition to the company's budget-centric Redmi 9 series. The smartphone boasts a 6,000mAh battery, 48-megapixel based quad-camera set-up, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 6.53-inch FHD+ display.
The Redmi 9 Power is priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB and 4GB+128GB variants, respectively. It will be available in mighty black, blazing blue, fiery red and electric green colours on Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios from December 22.
The Redmi 9 Power has a quad cameras on the rear, featuring a 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor of 120-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor for videos, selfies and face unlock mechanism.
Powering the smartphone is a 6,000mAh, supported by 18W fast charger. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB on-board storage. The Redmi 9 Power has Hi-Res audio certified stereo speakers.
The Redmi 9 Powered sports a 6.53-inch fullHD+ display certified by TÜV Rheinland as eye safe.
The phone has fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock for security. Like its predecessors, Redmi 9 Power also supports dual 4G standby SIM cards with a dedicated microSD card slot, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU