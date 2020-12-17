Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power with 6000 mAh battery, 48MP camera launched: Know more

on Thursday launched in India the 9 Power, a latest addition to the company's budget-centric 9 series. The smartphone boasts a 6,000mAh battery, 48-megapixel based quad-camera set-up, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 6.53-inch FHD+ display.

The 9 Power is priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB and 4GB+128GB variants, respectively. It will be available in mighty black, blazing blue, fiery red and electric green colours on Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios from December 22.



The Redmi 9 Power has a quad cameras on the rear, featuring a 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor of 120-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor for videos, selfies and face unlock mechanism.

Powering the smartphone is a 6,000mAh, supported by 18W fast charger. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB on-board storage. The Redmi 9 Power has Hi-Res audio certified stereo speakers.



The Redmi 9 Powered sports a 6.53-inch fullHD+ display certified by TÜV Rheinland as eye safe.

The phone has fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock for security. Like its predecessors, Redmi 9 Power also supports dual 4G standby SIM cards with a dedicated microSD card slot, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.