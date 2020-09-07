Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 go on sale from 12 noon at Amazon, Mi portal

Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime go on sale today at Amazon India and Mi online portal. The Redmi 9 is an entry-level smartphone in the India portfolio. The Redmi 9 Prime, on the other hand, is a feature-rich proposition in budget segment. Both the feature big capacity battery, large display, multi-optic camera set-up and MediaTek processors.

The Redmi 9 Prime comes in 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants, both with 4GB RAM, priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. It comes in matte black, space blue, sunrise flare and mint green colours. The Redmi 9 also comes in similar configurations – 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB – priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. It comes in carbon black, sporty orange, sky blue colours.

The Redmi 9 features Xiaomi’s Aura Iconic Design. It sports a 6.35-inch IPS HD+ display of a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is TÜV Rheinland certified for eye-care protection. The Redmi 9’s back sports a textured design and features a fingerprint sensor. Like its predecessors, the Redmi 9 supports dual 4G standby SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, too.





Optics include 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the back, and a 5MP sensor on the front. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 system-on-chip, mated with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The phone ships with a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. Like other Redmi devices, the Redmi 9 also has P2i water resistant coating to protect the phone against accidental splashes.

The Redmi 9 Prime features Xiaomi’s Aura 360 design with gradient reflective cover on the back, which is also home to the phone’s fingerprint sensor.

The phone has dual 4G SIM card slots, a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack and infrared (IR) blaster.



The Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.53-inch fullHD+ IPS screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is the first Redmi number series phone to feature a quad-camera set-up on the rear, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macros sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Powering the Redmi 9 Prime is MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Running the show is the phone’s 5,020mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charging technology. The phone has a P2i water resistant coating for protection against minor splashes and spills.