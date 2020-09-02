Xiaomi Redmi 9A with IPS LCD screen, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday launched in India the Redmi 9A smartphone. Third in the Redmi 9 series, the smartphone will be available in Black, Blue and Red colours at online portal, Amazon India, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Mi Studios from September 4. The phone will be available in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants, both with 32GB internal storage, priced at Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,499.

“Redmi’s A series of have always aimed to bring quality smartphone experience to first time smartphone buyers. Redmi 9A aims to uphold the legacy set by its predecessors and does so by bringing a high-quality media experience with the HD+ LCD IPS display with a dot-notch. This is a major upgrade over competition devices in the price segment. While most of the competition devices in this price segment come with either TFT screen or 18:9 aspect ratio, we are bringing the latest and best 20:9 LCD display with dot-notch,” said Sneha Tainwala, Redmi Business lead, Mi India.

The Redmi 9A sports a 6.53 HD+ IPS LCD display of 20:9 aspect ratio. It is a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified screen, allowing better visibility in reading mode. Powering the smartphone is MediaTek Helio G25 chipset clocked at 2.0 GHz. The dual SIM phone has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 512GB). The Redmi 9A is powered by a 5000mAh.

Imaging is covered by a 13-megapixel camera on the rear with features such as AI Portrait mode, AI scene detection. On the front, the phone has a 5MP selfie camera with AI portrait mode. The front camera doubles up as a biometric unit for face unlock mechanism.

“The 5000mAh enhanced two days battery has been developed to ensure years of usage with reduced depreciation in the battery health. Redmi 9A also comes with ELB (Enhanced Lifespan Battery) technology that ensures that the battery will last for 2.5-3 years. Redmi 9A features the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset along with optimised software allowing for a seamless smartphone experience,” added Sneha Tainwala.