Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday launched the 9 Prime smartphone in India. First in the 9-series, the Prime model will be available in four colour variants -- space blue, mint green, matte black and sunrise flare across. It goes on sale from August 17 from Mi online store, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.

The 9 Prime will also be available in a special early access sale on August 6 at 10AM on Mi online store, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios. The phone comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants, both with 4GB RAM, priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

The Redmi 9 Prime features Xiaomi’s Aura 360 design with gradient reflective cover on the back, which is also home to the phone’s fingerprint sensor.

The phone has dual 4G SIM card slots, a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack and infrared (IR) blaster.

The Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.53-inch fullHD+ IPS screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is the first Redmi number series phone to feature a quad-camera set-up on the rear, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macros sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Powering the Redmi 9 Prime is MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Running the show is the phone’s 5,020mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charging technology. The phone has a P2i water resistant coating for protection against minor splashes and spills.