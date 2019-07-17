Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 launched: Know price, sale details, specs

Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday launched the K20 Pro and the K20 in India. The K20 Pro is a premium offering with motorised pop-up selfie camera, premium glass-metal design, triple camera set-up on the back and a big capacity battery with fast-charge support. The Redmi K20 is an identical twin of the Pro edition, but with a different specifications and features.

Redmi K20 Pro price, specifications and features

The Redmi K20 Pro comes in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999. The phone boasts a premium glass body with gradient reflective design on the back. It has a metallic chassis painted in the same colour as that of the body. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip, which is a top-tier mobile processor that powers most current generation premium The phone boots Android Pie operating system-based MIUI 10 user interface with added customisations limited to K20-series. It has a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with no notch, cut-out or any other obstruction. The screen also boasts in-display fingerprint scanner and anti-flickering (DC Dimming) technology.

The phone has a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor of f/1.75 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom. The 20MP front camera is part of pop-up module, which rests inside the top side of the chassis.

Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging through compatible charger (sold separately). The phone comes bundled with 18W fast charger in the box.

Redmi K20 price, specifications and features

The Redmi K20 comes in 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configurations, priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. Identical twin of the Pro edition, the K20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 system-on-chip, making it the first smartphone in India powered by Qualcomm’s new midrange mobile processor. Like the premium sibling, the phone has a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with no notch, cut-out or any other obstruction. It also boasts in-display fingerprint scanner.

The phone has a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor of f/1.75 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom. The 20MP front camera is part of pop-up module, which rests inside the top side of the chassis.

Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging through supplied charger.

Redmi K20-series sale details and launch offers

Both the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 will go on sale from July 22, exclusively on Flipkart, Mi online store and Mi Homes. People who booked either of the phone during the pre-launch Alpha Sale can complete their transactions on Mi online store and home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart today starting from 8 pm. All Alpha sale pre-booked devices will get Rs 2,000 cashback upon using ICICI Bank credit cards.