Xiaomi Redmi K20-series to challenge OnePlus dominance; launch on July 17

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to launch in India the K20 and K20 Pro on July 17.

The company's India head Manu Kumar Jain recently confirmed the launch date in a tweet, saying: "Mi fans, it's time for the knockout punch! #RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro are unleashing on 1+7 17th July 2019! Time for Flagship Killer 2.0."

Both, the K20 and K20 Pro feature a 6.39-inch fullHD+ AMOLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

While the K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8 GB of RAM, the K20 has the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

In terms of optics, the K20 Pro also has an artificial intelligence-powered triple rear camera setup on the back that features a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 13MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 20MP pop-up selfie camera in front as well.

The triple rear camera setup of the K20 has a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor.

Connectivity options on both phones include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also pack a 4,000mAh battery.

The K20 Pro has 27W fast charging support, while the K20 has 18W fast charging.





(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)