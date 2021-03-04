Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series global debut from India at 12 pm: Details here

-
Xiaomi is gearing up for the global debut of its Redmi Note 10 series from India on Thursday at 12 pm. The Chinese technology company is expected to launch at least three models in the Redmi Note 10 series, including a model with 108-megapixel-based quad-camera array on the back. The series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm mobile processors, big capacity batteries, and Android operating system based MIUI user interface. Importantly, the series is expected to bring smartphone with 4G LTE network connectivity, and not 5G.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series: Livestream details
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series launch event is set to begin at 12 pm on March 4. The virtual event will livestream on Xiaomi India’s YouTube channel. Besides, Xiaomi will share live updated from the event on its social media handles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
You can watch the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series launch livestream through the video embed below.
A design to challenge your boundaries! At 20:00 (GMT+8) on March 4th, #RedmiNote10Series is ready to meet the world. #ChallengeAccepted pic.twitter.com/XSXQPE6CDV— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 3, 2021
Redmi Note 10 series: Expected specifications
The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to debut with at least three smartphones – the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. While the Redmi Note 10 is expected to be the most affordable model, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is expected to be the top-end model in the series. The Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to be a lot similar to the top-end model but with a different camera configuration. The smartphones are expected to sport super AMOLED displays, including a 120Hz refresh rate one in at least one of the models. Powering the smartphone would be Qualcomm Snapdragon system-on-chip and big capacity batteries. The upcoming smartphones are expected to ship with fast chargers.
