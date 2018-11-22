Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India launch today: Know expected features, specs

Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is launching the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India today (November 22). Successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro (review), the Redmi Note 6 Pro boasts dual camera modules on the front and back, making it the first midrange offering from the stable of with quad cameras.

Unlike its predecessor, the phone has a dual-camera module on the back and front. The rear camera module has a 12-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.9 aperture, mated with a 5MP depth-sensor of an f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera module, on the other hand, has a 20MP primary sensor of an f/2.0 aperture, mated with a 2MP depth-sensing lens of f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera module supports artificial intelligence-based portrait mode and beauty mode 4.0. The front camera also doubles up as a biometric unit for the face-unlock mechanism.

Apart from the new camera modules, the Redmi Note 6 Pro also gets a new format screen. The phone sports a 6.26-inch fullHD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) screen, stretched in a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The screen has a notch on top, accommodating selfie cameras, earpiece and sensors. The screen is covered with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass for protection against accidental scratches. The phone boots Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 operating system with a support for gesture navigation.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip (SoC), the phone would get two RAM and RAM variants -- 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will go on sale from November 23.