Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India launch today: Know expected features, specs

Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is launching the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India today (November 22). Successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro (review), the Redmi Note 6 Pro boasts dual camera modules on the front and back, making it the first midrange offering from the stable of Xiaomi with quad cameras.
Unlike its predecessor, the phone has a dual-camera module on the back and front. The rear camera module has a 12-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.9 aperture, mated with a 5MP depth-sensor of an f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera module, on the other hand, has a 20MP primary sensor of an f/2.0 aperture, mated with a 2MP depth-sensing lens of f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera module supports artificial intelligence-based portrait mode and beauty mode 4.0. The front camera also doubles up as a biometric unit for the face-unlock mechanism.
Apart from the new camera modules, the Redmi Note 6 Pro also gets a new format screen. The phone sports a 6.26-inch fullHD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) screen, stretched in a 19:9 aspect ratio.
The screen has a notch on top, accommodating selfie cameras, earpiece and sensors. The screen is covered with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass for protection against accidental scratches. The phone boots Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 operating system with a support for gesture navigation.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip (SoC), the phone would get two RAM and RAM variants -- 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will go on sale from November 23.
The day has arrived! Get ready to witness the best of Redmi Note series. Livestream starts at 12 noon. Don't forget to join us - https://t.co/wfLka8PnUG. #RedmiNote6Pro pic.twitter.com/KKZUk0rmvY— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) November 22, 2018
