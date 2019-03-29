Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Strong on performance and value for money

With the Poco F1, Xiaomi showed that a smartphone with flagship specifications need not be very expensive. And the company has done it again with the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Design (4/5) I reviewed a blue Redmi Note 7 Pro and it looks appealing with its reflective glass design.

While most smartphones in this segment use multi-layered laminated plastic back covers, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which makes it more durable. But those who do not like bezels around the screen might not like the Redmi Note 7 Pro for its thick outlines. Performance ...