Xiaomi Redmi Y2 to go on sale on Amazon today: Know specs, price, and more

The Redmi Y2 will go on sale on Amazon India today at 12.00 noon. The selfie camera-centric budget smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 for the 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

The smartphone, successor to the Redmi Y1, will be available in three different colours — Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold.

The Redmi Y2 targets the young and the stylish with a 16MP front shooter, dual rear camera and fingerprint and face unlock features. The phone's USP is the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered camera technology that promises to automate the beautification process in images based on the user's age and gender.

Business Standard earlier reviewed Redmi Y2 and found its camera and battery life impressive. On the negative side, the phone has a mediocre HD+ screen and fails to keep background apps active for longer periods of time.





ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review: A budget smartphone with great camera, battery life

Talking of performance, the Redmi Y2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. The phone boots Android Oreo 8.1.0 out of the box covered under the MIUI 9.5 custom theme.

Although the phone manages to run tasks optimally and shows no signs of slowing down or lags, it heats up when used for extended hours performing processor- or graphic-intensive tasks.

Camera

The smartphone has a 12-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5MP depth-sensing camera on the back, and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Both the cameras are assisted by AI for an enhanced performance.

While the rear camera seemed as good as the one in the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the selfie camera was found to be on par with the 20MP sensor found in the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

