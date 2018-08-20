Xiaomi to launch Flipkart-exclusive Poco F1 smartphone on Aug 22: Know more

Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is gearing up to debut its premium mobile phone brand Poco in India with the launch of on The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone is expected to add a touch of premium to the portfolio of parent Xiaomi, known mostly for its budget and midrange smartphones.

In a recent media interaction, India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain said that the company had been working on a premium smartphone, which would not be from the company’s existing portfolio but a new offering designed specifically for Indian consumers. The phone is said to have premium looks, features and specifications. However, as informed by Jain, it will be a device for masses, and therefore, a reasonable price tag.





ALSO READ: Waiting for Xiaomi flagship smartphone? Won't take long, says India MD Jain

While there is no official confirmation around the specifications and features, a recent tweet on Poco official handle confirmed that the phone would feature Qualcomm chipset, likely to be flagship Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip. Otherwise, the is expected to sport a 5.99-inch fullHD+ display, 4000mAh battery, 12-megapixel and 5MP dual rear cameras, 20MP selfie camera and fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone is expected to get three RAM and internal storage configurations -- 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. It is reported to come in four colour options – red, grey, blue and gradient, and Kevlar. The Poco F1 smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 34,000.



ALSO READ: Pocophone brand is Xiaomi's answer to OnePlus, Samsung in premium segment

If the above specifications and features are to be believed, the Poco F1 would compete with the OnePlus 6 and Asus Zenfone 5z. Currently, the Zenfone 5z from the stable of Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer Asus is the cheapest smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It is also the only smartphone that comes close to challenging the OnePlus 6, according to an online poll taken on the Business Standard.