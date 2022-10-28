Xiaomi unveils four Redmi Note 12 series smartphones in China: Details here

Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday unveiled the Note 12 series in its home country. The four in the series are the Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition. Below are the details of the smartphones:



Redmi Note 12 5G



Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, the Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch OLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness level. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera sensor. The smartphone comes in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W wired charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port. The smartphone comes in blue, white and black colours.

Redmi Note 12 Pro



The Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone supports 67W fast wired charging. It has a 6.67-inch OLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness level. It sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera.

The smartphone comes in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations. It comes in blue, white, black and purple colours. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+



Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery, the Plus model comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch OLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate with support for Dolby Vision. It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera.