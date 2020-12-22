Year in Review 2020: Here are top 3 wireless headphones launched this year

Wireless continue to upbeat in the audio hearables segment despite the true wireless earbuds blitzkrieg throughout the year. Japanese electronics maker is among the established brands that reigned supreme in the wireless segment with its WH-1000XM4 Of the many launches this year, Business Standard lists top three wireless headphones that stood out in 2020:

Successor to the WH-1000XM3, the Sony's WH-1000XM4 has it all to woo the audiophile. From mature sound signature to industry leading active noise cancellation (ANC) capability, the headphones is second to none. Besides ANC and multiple sound modes, the headphones boast tons of other value-added features too. For example, there is transparency mode to hear ambient noise without disabling ANC. Similarly, there is a ‘Speak to Chat’ feature which pauses the music if it detects you are speaking to someone. The headphones ability to connect to two devices simultaneously rounds up the package and make it a suitable fit for audiophiles.

Price: Rs 29,990

The Elite 45h is one of the few wireless headphones launched this year featuring on-ear design. It boasts a foldable design, 40mm audio drivers, fast charging support, and dual microphones for calls. The Jabra Elite 45H looks premium from all angles with minimal design, matte texture on the headband and ear cups. It has Jabra sound signature, which is balanced and not bass heavy with the option to custom-tune the output through pre-set audio equalizers. Moreover, the headphones offer an exceptional on-battery time of 50-hour.

Price: Rs 8,999

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

This affordable pair of headphones brings some of the premium features of the WH-1000XM4 at a price accessible to many. The WH-CH710N features ANC, something that most of its peers lack in sub-Rs 10,000 segments. It has a non-bulky design with comfortable ear cups. With 30mm drivers, the headphones have good sound output with deep bass and clear vocals. With up to 35 hours of battery time, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC support, the headphones are a good value-for-money deal.

Price: Rs 7,990