Year in Review 2020: Mirrorless to instant, best cameras launched this year

Coronavirus induced lockdown and subsequent restrictions on movement pushed people inside home for most part of this year. The changed environment, however, did not deter camera makers from introducing new products in the market. While the mirrorless continue to make inroads in the camera segment, niche products like instant also drove the sentiment. Of the many launches this year, Business Standard lists the best four launched in 2020:

X-T200

Mirrorless cameras have come a long way. The new breed of mirrorless cameras is compact yet powerful. The X-T200 is one of the new-age mirrorless camera aimed at vloggers and those switching from a standard DSLR.

The XT-200's appeal lies in its retro look and small body. It comes with a 24.2-megapixel sensor with improved autofocus system aided by phase detection technology and supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Price: Rs 59,999

Z50

This one is for content creators. The Z50 is an ideal device for content creators on the go, thanks to its lightweight and compact form factor. Besides, the camera impresses on several counts in terms of performance. The Nikon Z50 based model comes with the Z-mount; a 16-50mm lens of F3.5-6.3 aperture and collapsible standard zoom, and a 50-250mm lens of an F4.5-6.3 telephoto zoom lens.

The Nikon Z50 records video by up to 4K UHD resolution at 30 frames per second. It supports wireless image transfer service, making it easy for people on the move to move their pictures and videos from one device to another.

Price: Rs 72,995 (body only), Rs 85,995 (with Z DX 16-50mm lens) and Rs 1,05,995 (with Z DX 16-50mm and Z DX 50-250mm lenses)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

Retro has its own charm but this camera seems to be picked out from a pop art. Fujifilm's Instax Mini 11 grabs all the attention in just a glance. It looks like a toy capable of capturing moments and printing them on sheet of paper almost instantly. The Instax Mini 11 has a touch of nostalgia and the pictures it takes have a classic vintage look that makes you fall in love with it all over again.

Price: Rs 5,999

Fujifilm Instax SQ 1

Not just Instax Mini 11, Fujifilm also launched another instant camera this year -- Instax SQ 1, which prints square-shaped photographs. Now with a dedicated selfie mode, the Instax SQ 1 is another device aimed at people who love things with a tinge of vintage in it.

Like other Instant cameras, the film pack for Instax Square includes ten prints. If you like variety, Instax Square SQ1 makes use of two new instant film varieties — Instax Square Rainbow film and Instax Square Monochrome film.

One of the key features of the Instax Square SQ1 is its automatic exposure, which detects the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and accordingly optimises the shutter speed and flash usage.

Instax SQ 1 fits well for those looking for slightly bigger prints and better picture quality as Instax Mini 11 has its own limitations.

Price: Rs 10,999