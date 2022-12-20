Year in review 2022: Lava Blaze 5G to OnePlus Nord 2T, best 5G smartphones

5G smartphones have been available before the launch of the next generation network in India. The launch further propelled the demand for smartphones with 5G network support. Next year, 5G is set to be the default network in most smartphones, including entry-level models. For now, take a look at the best five smartphone with 5G network support that were launched in India this year:

Nord 2T 5G

The Nord 2T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. It is a 5G smartphone with support for both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks. Besides, the smartphone is quite a performance powerhouse. It works well for daily tasks and manages to handle power tasks without breaking sweat. Moreover, it ships with 80W SUPERVOOC fast-wired charger, which fully charges its completely drained 4,500 mAh battery in about 40 minutes. It is among the best smartphones in the midrange line.

Price: Rs 28,999 onwards

GT Neo 3 5G

The GT Neo 3 is a good performance-centric 5G smartphone, with something in store for everyone. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, it sports a 6.7-inch fullHD+ 10-bit AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ format. It boots Android 12 operating system-based UI 3.0 interface, which is optimised for smooth performance. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, which lasts for more than a day on normal usage.

Price: Rs 42,999

OnePlus 10R 5G

Similar to the Realme GT Neo 3 5G, this smartphone has a 10-bit AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate, dual stereo speakers, 50-megapixel-based triple-camera set-up on the back, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage, and 150W fast-charging solution. Coming to user interface, the OnePlus 10R 5G boots Android 12 operating system-based OxygenOS 12.1. The phone keeps cool even when put to power-intensive workloads for extended hours. As for the on-battery time, the phone’s 4,500 mAh battery is good for a day on regular usage.

Price: Rs 43,999

Galaxy A73

The Galaxy A73 5G is a good mid-range smartphone. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, it gives seamless web surfing, multi-tasking, video playback, and more. There are no lags or stutters while performing any of these activities. This smartphone is not meant for gaming but works well for light gaming. Heavy games tend to throttle the CPU. It boasts a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 25W fast charging, which can last for a day and a half on moderate usage.

Price: Rs 41,999

Blaze 5G

The Blaze 5G is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones available in India. Despite being a budget smartphone, the back of the Blaze 5G is made of glass with matte finish, which gives it a premium feel. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, the smartphone did not have any issues while performing basic, day-to-day tasks. However, the gaming experience was decent but there were some stutters at times. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by a 12W wired charger.

Price: Rs 10,999