Year in review: From Samsung to Apple, best 5 premium smartphones of 2022

Premium smartphones offer top-of-the-line features, including advanced processors, sharp screens of high refresh rates, class-leading imaging solutions, and long battery life. From Apple iPhone 14 Pro to Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold4, there premium smartphones launched in 2022 innovated the space beside enabling fresh experience. That said, here are the best five premium smartphones launched in 2022:

Galaxy Z Fold4

continued its feat to be the only smartphone brand in India with foldable devices in its product portfolio. Its 2022 premium foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold4, set the benchmark for other smartphone brands working on foldable devices. Though primarily a smartphone, the delivers an enhanced experience be it as a smartphone for communication or as a big screen device for productivity, entertainment, and gaming.

Price: Rs 1,54,999 onwards

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

This Apple premium smartphone is a leap in terms of experience. Part of the differentiating experience is enabled by screen related upgrades. Dynamic Island, for instance, proves useful in daily usage. Likewise, Apple’s approach to the always-on display and redesigned lock screen is both novel and functional. As part of upgrades, the phone gets a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor in the triple-camera system on the rear, which impresses with detailed output and colour accuracy.

Price: Rs 1,29,990 onwards

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Imaging has been the defining trait of the Pixel smartphones, and Pixel 7 Pro is no different. It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, which works well irrespective of lighting conditions. It takes detailed shots with natural colours and a wide dynamic range. The Pixel 7 Pro, with dedicated telephoto lens goes up to 10x zoom with no deterioration in quality. The camera feature includes real tone, guided frame, photo unblur, night sight and more.

Price: Rs 84,999

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It ships with Android 12-based MIUI13 interface. Be it smooth everyday experience, immersive multimedia experience, or playful gaming experience, there is no lack of performance for smooth overall experience. The cameras are good and work well irrespective of lighting conditions. Complementing the performance are the tons of value-added imaging features such as Xiaomi ProFocus, 8K recording, HDR10+ recording, Short Video, Vlogs, Movie effects, etc.

Price: Rs 62,999

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra brings the best of Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Note-series rolled into one device. Its many small upgrades together make for a wholesome package and uplift the user experience. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the phone can handle regular daily operations or processor- and graphic-intensive tasks. Besides improved performance in low-light conditions, the cameras in the Galaxy S22 Ultra take a leap in terms of portraits. The imaging-related features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are geared toward improving experience for both amateur and professionals.

Price: Rs 1,09,999