Year in Review: Galaxy Fold to Moto Razr, best foldable smartphones of 2019

Top Foldable Smartphones 2019: Foldable devices, which were seen only as a concept until last year, became a reality in 2019. Though the first breed of foldable devices boasts bendable screen, the technology industry did not shy away experimenting other formats, too, including the dual-screen design. From a new category of smartphones doubling up as tablets, to just smartphones with the same qualities, phone makers explored different avenues to market their first foldable devices. Business Standard takes a look at what the 2019 had in store insofar as foldable devices are concerned:

Galaxy Fold

The world’s first foldable device, the Galaxy Fold, is the only bendable smartphone that is currently available for purchase in India. Pitched as a new category of smartphones with foldable screens, the phone has two displays — a 7.3-inch dynamic AMOLED foldable display that bends inwards, and a conventional 4.6-inch secondary super AMOLED display on the back that becomes primary display when the device is folded. The device supports the app continuity feature, which allows easy transition between both displays. The bigger screen also supports three-window multitasking, allowing you to utilise a bigger screen estate to open three different supported apps.

Mate X

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Mate X has a single screen that folds outwards. When folded, the mobile device has a screen on both sides – one active at a time. When unfolded, the screen stretches to cover the entire front. The screen supports dual-window for multi-tasking. The device is 5G-ready and has an 8-inch display of 2200 x 2480p resolution. Though the Mate X was unveiled earlier this year, its India launch got delayed due to various reasons, including the company’s on-going tussle with the US administration.



Razr

Taking forward the legacy of the Moto Razr flip-phone, the new Razr boasts a clamshell design with two screens. In the folded form, the phone’s smaller touchscreen on the front allows you to interact with app notifications, music controls, camera functions, and more. Unfold the phone and its primary bendable touchscreen comes into play. The device does not claim to be anything more than a smartphone, in either folded or unfolded state. According to Motorola, the Razr is a pocket-ready size of a flip-phone that fits comfortably on your palm in both folded and unfolded states. The Razr's India launch is expected soon.

