Coming soon to India: Motorola's bendable-screen smartphone Moto Razr

Motorola, a smartphone brand now owned by Chinese electronics manufacturer Lenovo, is gearing up to launch the recently-unveiled Motorola Razr (2019) – a bendable-screen smartphone based on the company’s iconic flip-phone, the Moto Razr (original). Unveiled in November, the Motorola Razr was confirmed as a phone to be launched India. Though the launch date has not been confirmed, the company has been recording user interest for the phone on its official online platform. Recently, it also posted an update on its official Twitter handle hinting that the phone’s launch was close.

Motorola Razr features

With a reprise of the Moto Razr, Motorola becomes the third company among popular mobile phone makers to bring a foldable smartphone with a bendable screen. The other two are Samsung and Huawei. However, the Motorola Razr is the only device that makes no big claim of being a smartphone and a tablet. Instead, it works like a smartphone irrespective of how you use it – folded or unfolded – and that is what makes it different from its counterparts.

Taking forward the the legacy of the Moto Razr, the new Motorola Razr boasts a clamshell design with two screens. In the folded form, the phone’s smaller touchscreen on the front allows you to interact with app notifications, music controls, camera functions, and more. Unfold the phone and its primary bendable touchscreen comes into play. The device does not claim to be anything more than a smartphone, in either folded or unfolded state.

According to Motorola, the Razr is a pocket-ready size of a flip-phone that fits comfortably on your palm in both folded and unfolded states. For longevity, the phone’s hinge is engineered in such a way that it leaves no gap between the phone’s bendable display and also keeps it safe. Like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Motorola Razr’s dual displays are made to work together. According to the company, the information that you interact with on the small screen using the phone’s “Quick View” feature moves on to the bendable screen the moment you flip open the device.

Motorola Razr specifications

The phone has a 2.7-inch screen of 600 x 800 resolution on the front and a secondary 6.2-inch bendable OLED screen of 876 x 2142 resolution stretched in a 21:9 aspect ratio. The imaging aspect is covered by a 16-megapixel sensor of an f/1.7 aperture that acts as a selfie camera in the folded form and a rear camera while unfolded. For selfies in the unfolded state there is a secondary 5MP camera placed on the top side of the bendable screen in a slight cut-out area that also has the phone’s earpiece. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The phone boots the Android 9 Pie operating system, custom-tuned by Motorola to bring sync between the phone’s displays. The phone is powered by a 2,510 battery, which supports 15W fast charging. It boasts a water-repellent coating for protection against minor water spills and splashes. There is a capacitive fingerprint sensor placed on the front side of the bottom chin. Interestingly, the phone has no SIM slot. For connectivity, it supports eSIM only.