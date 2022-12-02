Year in review: Laptops to air purifiers, top five premium gadgets of 2022

Premium often come with the best of technology, and this year products were no different. From foldable smartphones with PC-like interface to foldable laptops that double up as big screens and adventure smartwatches for outdoor enthusiasts, the year 2022 witnessed novel in the premium category. As we approach new year, let’s look back at some of the premium launched in India in 2022:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung continued its feat to be the only smartphone brand in India with foldable devices in its product portfolio. Its 2022 premium foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold4, set the benchmark for other smartphone brands working on foldable devices. Though primarily a smartphone, the delivers an enhanced experience be it as a smartphone for communication or as a big screen device for productivity, entertainment, and gaming.

Price: Rs 1,54,999 onwards

Havells Meditate Air Purifier

Home-grown brand Havells challenged the UK-based Dyson’s dominance in India’s premium market with its maiden product, Havells Studio Meditate. There is a lot to like about this such as space machine-inspired design and technology, wireless remote control with built-in air quality monitor, 6-layer filtration system, and supplementary app with support for Alexa and Google Home for smart home set-up.

Price: Rs 64,900

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop

In the laptop space, Taiwanese company Asus introduced the world’s first laptop with a bendable OLED screen of 17.3-inch. Called the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, its touchscreen folds in the middle to form two 12.5-inch screens. The foldable Zenbook can be used as a desktop, laptop (with Bluetooth keyboard), laptop (with virtual keyboard), tablet, screen, and reader.

Price: Rs 3,29,990

GoPro Hero 11 Black action camera

GoPro took a leap in the action camera space it once made mainstream with the launch of Hero 11 Black. The 2022 action camera is a versatile device aimed at both first time users and professionals. The Hero 11 Black got three new night effects time lapse presets - light painting, star trails, and vehicle light trails. It boasts a new 1/1.9-inch sensor capable of recording video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second in 10-bit colour depth.

Price: Rs 51,500

Apple Watch Ultra

In a first for Apple, the American giant forayed into outdoor adventure wearable category with the launch of Watch Ultra. It is a new addition to the company's smartwatch line-up. The rugged smartwatch boasts a sealed 49mm titanium case for better waterproofing and temperature resistance to operate in outdoor environments. It comes with a new Action button, which can be customised for various purposes, including workouts, and compass waypoints. The watch has WR 100 water resistance along with EN 13319 for scuba divers. Other features include three built-in microphones, multi-band GPS, and trackback feature.

Price: Rs 89,900