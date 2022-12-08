Year in review: ROG Flow Z13 to Galaxy Book2 Pro, five best laptops of 2022

As the demand for thinner and lighter surge, it is not surprising that device makers go all in to pack as much as possible in compact form factor, even if it means experimenting with the conventions. There were quite a few launched in this year with many of them focused on delivering a better user experience, while others simply offered premium features such as ecosystem advantage, large capacity battery, and sturdy construction. From experimental form factor to two-in-ones and compact devices in thin-and-lightweight category, here are the five devices that shaped the laptop market in 2022:

Asus ROG Flow Z13

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a gaming-centric device, which is primarily a tablet. It, however, doubles up as a laptop. Taking cues from Microsoft's Surface Pro X devices, it features a multi-angle kickstand for ease of use. Even with the tablet form factor, the device does not compromise on I/O ports. It has a USB-A port, USB-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a headphone jack and a microSD card slot. The ROG Flow Z13 boasts a fullHD IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate. Like most of the gaming laptops, it also features RGB lighting on the keyboard and at the back side of the device.

Price: Rs 1,36,990 onwards

Galaxy Book2 Pro

Marking the return of South Korean electronics maker in India, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro was among the first in the country powered by Intel's 12th-Gen Core processors. Complementing the Samsung’s products ecosystem, the laptop boots Windows 11 Home operating system loaded with several apps for comprehensive experience – if you have the supported smartphone, tablet, and audio accessories. It is a portable laptop that is easy to carry around and convenient to use. It features a USB-C port for charging and two front-facing microphones with built-in noise cancellation tech.

Price: Rs 1,14,990 onwards

Surface Laptop Studio

Aimed at creators, the Surface Laptop Studio is a one-of-its-kind laptop with experimental form factor. Unlike other two-in-one devices, its display is neither fixed to the lid nor does it completely detach from the body. There is a hinge that allows for free display movement without needing lid adjustment. Design is good and so is the display. It sports a 14.4-inch touchscreen of smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision. Complementing the visual experience is the rock-solid audio system featuring Dolby Atmos for surround sound experience.

Price: Rs 1,65,999 onwards

Surface Pro X

Surface Pro X is essentially a tablet, which doubles as a laptop. Instead of Intel Core CPU and integrated GPU, it is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8CX processor and has integrated 4G connectivity. It is a slim tablet with barely any bezels and features a built-in kickstand at the back, that neatly tucks in with the rest of the body when closed. It runs Windows 11 interface and is also compatible with Surface Slim Pen. On the front, it has a 5MP camera for video calling, surrounded with IR sensors for Windows Hello-based face unlock tech.

Price: Rs 97,290 onwards

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

The Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED laptop is targeted at content creators who need speedy components and some specialized features. What really pops is the display. It has a 16-inch 4K OLED screen with natural colors and very fast response times. It boasts an Asus Dial into the touchpad, which can be used in Adobe’s Creative Suite apps and to control volume as well as screen brightness. The power button on the keyboard also doubles as a fingerprint reader.

Price: Rs 1,59,990 onwards