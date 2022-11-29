Zebronics launches ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 with built-in earbuds, speaker, torch

Home-grown electronic maker on Monday launched the 3-in-1 ZEB-Sound Bomb X1. Priced at Rs 3,999, the device is a combination of wireless earbuds, speaker, and a torch. On Amazon, this 3-in-1 gadget is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,399.

“Sound Bomb X1 is a multifunctional 3-in-1 gadget that caters to the audience having varying requirements all shelled in a splashproof case. Overall, the Zebronics’ Lifestyle Accessories product range will have more add-ons in the time to come and like our other product categories, we shall strive in this to be ‘Always Ahead’,” said Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder, Director, .

ZEB-Sound Bomb X1: Specifications

The ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 has a built-in pair of half in-ear wireless . The feature 13mm audio drivers and boast up to 30 hours of battery life with a charging case. The have touch controls, inbuilt microphones, and are splash proof. The earbuds charging case has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, which features a 36mm audio driver. According to the company, the device can last up to 19 hours of playtime.

Besides, the ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 has an inbuilt LED torch. With the case, the user can control volume, switch on/off the torch and has a power button. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and has support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant. The device features Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and USB-C port for charging. It comes in black, blue and white colours.