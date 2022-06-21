Zerodha, Upstox, Canva services affected as brief outage hits Cloudfare

-
-
Many websites and online services across the globe such as Zerodha, Upstox, Omegle, Feedly, DoorDash, and Discord were down on Tuesday for a brief period after an outage hit Cloudflare.
The Cloudflare team acknowledged the outage on Twitter and said that they were working on a fix. The issue has now been resolved as the websites using Cloudfare services are working fine.
A total of 56 per cent of users reported issues in accessing Zerodha, while 33 per cent reported problems in accessing the app, and 11 per cent of users reported login-related issues, downdetector.in reported.
Brokerage app Zerodha also reported a brief outage, as it saw connectivity issues on its platform Kite. Zerodha confirmed the same via a tweet, saying, “We are getting reports of intermittent connectivity issues on Kite via the Cloudflare network for users on certain ISPs. In the meanwhile, please try using an alternate Internet connection.”
"Cloudflare (network transit, proxy, security provider) used by most of the internet businesses around the world, is having a global outage. If you are unable to use our websites or apps, please try switching to a different ISP as a different route may work." the online brokerage said.
Other websites that were down across the globe, including India, were Canva, Streamyard, Amazon Web Services, Twitter, and London-based startup Nothing.
