Zomato, Paytm, Hotstar, others go down amid widespread internet outage

Hours before listing on exchanges, food delivery giant was down for users as part of widespread outage that has affected other major websites including Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, and others.

infrastructure provider Akamai confirmed that it is experiencing a service disruption. "We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes," it said.

said its teams are actively working to ensure all orders are delivered asap. Paytm too has taken to Twitter to confirm the outage.

Websites of several other airlines, banks and technology companies including Delta Air Lines, Costco Wholesale Corp and American Express also faced outages.

This is the third such incident in a span of just two months, after multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe in June, with some reports pointing to a glitch at US-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.

Akmai has later stated that it has fixed the issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations.

"We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated."