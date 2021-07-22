Zomato, Paytm, Hotstar, others go down amid widespread internet outage

-
ALSO READ
Zomato IPO: Investors looking for clear path to profitability, say analysts
Zomato's grey market premium is on a steady decline; here's why
Zomato to make stock market debut on Friday, four days ahead of schedule
Bank, airline websites go dark briefly in international internet outage
Info Edge's early investment in Zomato set to deliver sweet returns
-
Hours before listing on exchanges, food delivery giant Zomato was down for users as part of widespread internet outage that has affected other major websites including Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, and others.
Internet infrastructure provider Akamai confirmed that it is experiencing a service disruption. "We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes," it said.
Zomato said its teams are actively working to ensure all orders are delivered asap. Paytm too has taken to Twitter to confirm the outage.
Websites of several other airlines, banks and technology companies including Delta Air Lines, Costco Wholesale Corp and American Express also faced outages.
This is the third such incident in a span of just two months, after multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe in June, with some reports pointing to a glitch at US-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.
Akmai has later stated that it has fixed the issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations.
"We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU