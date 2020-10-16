Covid-19: Donald Trump now claims mask wearers infected all the time

-
President Donald Trump says, without evidence, that people who wear face masks are getting infected with the coronavirus all the time.
Trump made the claim Thursday under questioning during an NBC News town hall event in Miami.
The president was asked about a large White House gathering Sept. 26 that is believed to be a source of coronavirus infections in many people who attended, including the president and first lady Melania Trump. Most guests didn't wear masks.
Trump says he's good with masks before claiming that people with masks are catching it all the time. Trump rarely wears a mask himself.
The director to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said wearing a mask is the best way to prevent infection, short of a vaccine that is still in development.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
