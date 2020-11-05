In pictures: Joe Biden inches towards victory as protests erupt across US

No winner yet; vote counting continues
Republican US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden have both claimed to be ahead in the closely fought presidential election, even as the final outcome hinged on a handful of states on Thursday where a flood of mail-in ballots triggered by the raging coronavirus pandemic remained to be counted.
Joe Biden gets over 72 million voters
Democratic party nominee Joe Biden is projected by the US media to win Michigan, picking up another state flipped by Donald Trump in 2016 and having 16 electoral votes
With the US presidential election still undecided, protests break out in cities
US President Donald Trump has threatened to draw out the final results of Presidential elections by attempting to halt vote-counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan. He would seek a recount in Wisconsin, he said, even as several other battlegrounds remained too close to call.
Trump declared victory yesterday
Yesterday, Trump prematurely declared victory and said he would petition the Supreme Court to demand a halt to the counting. Biden urged his supporters — and by implication, Trump — to show patience and allow the process to play out.
Who is winning where
So far, US President Donald Trump is ahead in Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio. Joe Biden has taken leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, California, Maine, Washington, Illinois, Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Nevada, New Hamshire and Virginia.
Joe Biden winn more votes than any US presidential candidate in history
With his wins in the pivotal swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin, Biden has secured 264 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 214 votes. The Democrat nominee needs to win just one more state to capture the White House.
A candidate needs to win 270 electoral votes to capture the US presidency
From the states that have been called by the US media so far, Biden has secured 264 electoral votes, while Trump has won 214.
The mail-in ballots could take days or weeks to be counted in some state
This means a final winner might not be declared today, unless a candidate bags a landslide victory.
Asia shares near three-year high, bonds see boon in US stalemate
Asian shares scaled a near three-year peak on Thursday and bonds extended their blistering rally as investors wagered the prospect of U.S. policy gridlock would greatly favour some industries while also restraining government borrowing. The risk of a prolonged contested election did remain, though the count was progressing in an orderly fashion with Democratic challenger Joe Biden narrowly ahead in key states.
Oregon deploys National Guard in Portland to control post-election riots
In order to deal with the riots in wake of the Presidential Elections in downtown Portland, authorities in Oregon decided to send units of the National Guard to the city to provide assistance to law enforcement officers, said Multnomah county sheriff's office on Wednesday