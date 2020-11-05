In pictures: Joe Biden inches towards victory as protests erupt across US

No winner yet; vote counting continues

Republican US President and his Democratic challenger have both claimed to be ahead in the closely fought presidential election, even as the final outcome hinged on a handful of states on Thursday where a flood of mail-in ballots triggered by the raging coronavirus pandemic remained to be counted.

gets over 72 million voters

Democratic party nominee is projected by the US media to win Michigan, picking up another state flipped by in 2016 and having 16 electoral votes

With the US presidential election still undecided, protests break out in cities

A demonstrator holds up a sign while waiting for election results at Black Lives Matter Plaza, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US President has threatened to draw out the final results of Presidential elections by attempting to halt vote-counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan. He would seek a recount in Wisconsin, he said, even as several other battlegrounds remained too close to call.

Trump declared victory yesterday

Yesterday, Trump prematurely declared victory and said he would petition the Supreme Court to demand a halt to the counting. Biden urged his supporters — and by implication, Trump — to show patience and allow the process to play out.

Who is winning where

So far, US President Donald Trump is ahead in Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio. Joe Biden has taken leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, California, Maine, Washington, Illinois, Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Nevada, New Hamshire and Virginia.

Joe Biden winn more votes than any US presidential candidate in history

With his wins in the pivotal swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin, Biden has secured 264 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 214 votes. The Democrat nominee needs to win just one more state to capture the White House.

A candidate needs to win 270 electoral votes to capture the US presidency

From the states that have been called by the US media so far, Biden has secured 264 electoral votes, while Trump has won 214.

The mail-in ballots could take days or weeks to be counted in some state

Election worker Kristen Mun from Portland empties ballots from a ballot box at the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland

This means a final winner might not be declared today, unless a candidate bags a landslide victory.

Asia shares near three-year high, bonds see boon in US stalemate

Asian shares scaled a near three-year peak on Thursday and bonds extended their blistering rally as investors wagered the prospect of U.S. policy gridlock would greatly favour some industries while also restraining government borrowing. The risk of a prolonged contested election did remain, though the count was progressing in an orderly fashion with Democratic challenger Joe Biden narrowly ahead in key states.

Oregon deploys National Guard in Portland to control post-election riots

